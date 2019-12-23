TYLER — One in Five East Texans will face hunger this holiday. Last weeks campaign at Brookshires will go a long way in helping fill that need. On Monday, East Texas Food Bank reported, “325 bags filled with nonperishable food items were dontated to the East Texas Food Bank.” Brookshire Grocery Co. hosted the “Fill the Big Grocery Cart” event as part of their 38th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive.

“The holidays are such a joyous time for so many of us, and our mission is to ensure that feeling for our East Texas neighbors that are experiencing the despair of food insecurity,” said East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane. “We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Brookshire Grocery Co. to help us fight hunger and feed hope for 240,000+ children, families and seniors facing hunger today.”

“We are proud to again partner with the East Texas Food Bank to support the fight against hunger,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Hunger relief is a cause we work to support in our communities all year long, but it is especially meaningful to help individuals in need during the holiday season. We truly appreciate our customers for their generous support to make this possible.”

Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982 in partnership with the Rose City Kiwanis Club in Tyler, Texas. The food drive now provides about a half-million pounds of food to people in need throughout the company’s market areas each year.