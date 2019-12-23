Today is Monday December 23, 2019
Giuliani Pals Leveraged GOP Access to Seek Ukraine Gas Deal

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2019 at 4:49 pm
KYIV — The Soviet-born Florida businessmen made what sounded like a outrageous pitch: Replace the CEO of Ukraine’s biggest energy company and remove the anti-corruption U.S. ambassador to Kyiv as part of a plan to make millions shipping natural gas from Texas to Eastern Europe. It didn’t seem plausible Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman could pull it off. But then the Trump administration began making the moves they had predicted. Now their efforts to profit from contacts with GOP luminaries are part of a broad federal criminal investigation into the two men and their close associate, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

