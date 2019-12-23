Today is Monday December 23, 2019
3 Intruders Fatally Shot in Houston-Area Burglary Attempt

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2019 at 4:53 pm
HOUSTON — Authorities say a homeowner fatally shot three people who attempted to burglarize a Houston-area mobile home. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two males living in the mobile home saw three Hispanic men enter their residence in Channelview around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Gonzalez says one of the burglary suspects was armed with a pistol. He says one of the mobile home occupants hid in a room while the other fired a shotgun at the intruders. The homeowner was injured during an exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Gonzalez says the intruders were killed.

