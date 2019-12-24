iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118 Orlando 103, Chicago 95 Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109 Indiana 120, Toronto 115 -- OT Washington 121, New York 115 Miami 107, Utah 104 San Antonio 145, Memphis 115 Denver 113, Phoenix 111 Houston 113, Sacramento 104 New Orleans 102, Portland 94 Golden State 113, Minnesota 104 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Toronto 8, Carolina 6 Minnesota 3, Calgary 0 Boston 7, Washington 3 Columbus 3, NY Islanders 2 Philadelphia 5, NY Rangers 1 Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1 Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1 Nashville 3, Arizona 2 Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2 New Jersey 7, Chicago 1 St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1 Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2 Colorado 7, Vegas 3 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53 Washington 72, Hawaii 61 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 12/23/19

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2019 at 5:33 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118

Orlando 103, Chicago 95

Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109

Indiana 120, Toronto 115 -- OT

Washington 121, New York 115

Miami 107, Utah 104

San Antonio 145, Memphis 115

Denver 113, Phoenix 111

Houston 113, Sacramento 104

New Orleans 102, Portland 94

Golden State 113, Minnesota 104



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 8, Carolina 6

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Boston 7, Washington 3

Columbus 3, NY Islanders 2

Philadelphia 5, NY Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2

Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2

New Jersey 7, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1

Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2

Colorado 7, Vegas 3



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53

Washington 72, Hawaii 61



