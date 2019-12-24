iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118 Orlando 103, Chicago 95 Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109 Indiana 120, Toronto 115 -- OT Washington 121, New York 115 Miami 107, Utah 104 San Antonio 145, Memphis 115 Denver 113, Phoenix 111 Houston 113, Sacramento 104 New Orleans 102, Portland 94 Golden State 113, Minnesota 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Toronto 8, Carolina 6 Minnesota 3, Calgary 0 Boston 7, Washington 3 Columbus 3, NY Islanders 2 Philadelphia 5, NY Rangers 1 Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1 Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1 Nashville 3, Arizona 2 Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2 New Jersey 7, Chicago 1 St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1 Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2 Colorado 7, Vegas 3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53 Washington 72, Hawaii 61
