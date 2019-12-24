(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118
Orlando 103, Chicago 95
Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109
Indiana 120, Toronto 115 — OT
Washington 121, New York 115
Miami 107, Utah 104
San Antonio 145, Memphis 115
Denver 113, Phoenix 111
Houston 113, Sacramento 104
New Orleans 102, Portland 94
Golden State 113, Minnesota 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 8, Carolina 6
Minnesota 3, Calgary 0
Boston 7, Washington 3
Columbus 3, NY Islanders 2
Philadelphia 5, NY Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 3, Arizona 2
Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2
New Jersey 7, Chicago 1
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1
Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2
Colorado 7, Vegas 3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53
Washington 72, Hawaii 61
