Two Houston Teenagers get Hopkins/Stills Shopping Spree

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2019 at 7:11 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston teenagers involved in a program to give students a second chance got a Christmas surprise with a shopping spree with Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills. Miracle Washington-Tribble and Jadon Cofield got their lives back on track thanks to a program called “Eight Million Stories” which Hopkins and Stills both support. Eight Million Stories helps 14 to 18 year olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education or find employment and receive emotional support.

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston teenagers involved in a program to give students a second chance got a Christmas surprise with a shopping spree with Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills. Miracle Washington-Tribble and Jadon Cofield got their lives back on track thanks to a program called “Eight Million Stories” which Hopkins and Stills both support. Eight Million Stories helps 14 to 18 year olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education or find employment and receive emotional support.

