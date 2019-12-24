TYLER — After a Salvation Army kettle was stolen from a Tyler Walmart in early December, a kind-hearted member of the community has sent in a donation to cover the money that was never returned. The estimated amount stolen was $400, which is what the secret Santa gifted. According to our news partner KETK, the Salvation Army is $80,000 shy of its $400,000 goal. While they are short of their goal, Core Officer, Robert Parker says they have faith in the community. The non-profit organization helps families in need.