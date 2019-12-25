TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be stepping up DWI enforcement to stop impaired drivers as part of TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign. This campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride prior to driving to holiday celebrations. The increased enforcement begins Tuesday and runs through Jan. 1, 2020. The Police Department will be participating in a State Grant that will provide funding to the department to increase DWI enforcement in order to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, deaths, and injuries.

While driving under the influence of alcohol risks death or serious injury, it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Tyler Police Department and TxDOT strongly encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before celebrations begin. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving.