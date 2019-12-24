Today is Tuesday December 24, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Washington Capitals make Christmas music video with team’s service dog

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2019 at 9:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MCRMfotos/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Washington Capitals took a page out of a late-night show's act and did their best rendition of Mariah Carey's Christmas hit donning ugly sweaters and playing kid's classroom instruments.

In the video, the hockey stars sported their best ugly holiday sweaters and sang "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to their team service dog-in-training, Captain, who was wearing a plush pair of reindeer antlers.

The team's festive video even edited Captain to make it look like the pup was singing along.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champs tweeted the video compilation Monday, which has since garnered over 4.5K likes and over 168K views.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Washington Capitals make Christmas music video with team’s service dog

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2019 at 9:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MCRMfotos/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Washington Capitals took a page out of a late-night show's act and did their best rendition of Mariah Carey's Christmas hit donning ugly sweaters and playing kid's classroom instruments.

In the video, the hockey stars sported their best ugly holiday sweaters and sang "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to their team service dog-in-training, Captain, who was wearing a plush pair of reindeer antlers.

The team's festive video even edited Captain to make it look like the pup was singing along.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champs tweeted the video compilation Monday, which has since garnered over 4.5K likes and over 168K views.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement