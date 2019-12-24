TYLER — Tyler Police have stepped up DWI enforcement to identify and stop impaired drivers. The initiative is part of TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign. The goal is to save lives and decrease crashes by urging drivers to plan a sober ride prior to driving to their holiday celebrations. The increased enforcement started on Monday and will runs through the first day of the new year. While driving under the influence of alcohol risks death or serious injury, it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.

Tyler Police Department and TxDOT strongly encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before celebrations begin. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving. The Police Department will be participating in a State Grant that will provide funding to the department to increase DWI enforcement in order to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, deaths, and injuries.