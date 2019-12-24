LANEVILLE — A fire over the weekend destroyed an East Texas church, but has not destroyed the faith of Shells Temple Church of God in Christ. According to our news partner KETK, Pastor Mitchell Battles and his congregation have not lost heart following a suspected burglary, arson and a total loss of the nearly 90 year old sanctuary and fellowship hall near Laneville.

“We were singing before the fire, we’re gonna be singing now. We we’re giving before the fire, we’re gonna be giving now. You know the enemy has not changed what we do, just where we do it! And I told them, they burned the building, but they did not burn the church.”