TYLER — Recently during a marathon debate on whether to impeach President Trump, Congressman Louie Gohmert got into a heated exchange with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. On Monday, Gohmert joined our news partner KETK, to share his thoughts on the actions taken during that impeachment. During the debate, Gohmert firmly defended President Trump from impeachment and railed against Democrats for investigating President Trump, saying they were trying to make anything stick.

He then ranted that it was actually the Democrats who were too friendly with Russia and Ukraine. Gohmert also spoke out against President Obama’s and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy towards them. As Gohmert was walking off the floor, Nadler (D-NY) fought back against the speech, saying that he couldn’t believe a sitting congressman would repeat Russian propaganda. Responding to his actions, Gohmert stated, “Basically slandered me saying I was spreading Russian Propoganda and every detail I said has been documented and is true so that was a ridiculous and false statement he made.” Gohmert goes on to say that under the Rules of the House if someone says a slanderous statement then that individual is recognized that those words be taken down. He mentions that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not recognize him while he was challenging the issue. Now that the House has formally impeached President Trump, the Senate will continue with a trial that begins in 2020. However, the House Judiciary Committee claims there is a need for Don McGahn’s testimony to further the impeachment process before the Senate proceeds. “Obviously they know they didn’t prove their case and therefore it will never go over well in the Senate,” said Gohmert. “So they’re wanting to continue this sham effort to impeach the President.” While the decision to impeach is divided among Americans, the case is only partially over. “I would love to see the Senate bring in critical witnesses, fact witnesses and get them up there cause the House didn’t allow it and I’m afraid there will be people screaming that ‘Oh they covered up for the President’ when the truth is if we get the witnesses out there them people will see what a scam this whole thing was,” said Gohmert. When the Senate continues with the trial is still undecided. The House must send the documents and the Senate must accept them before the Impeachment process continues.