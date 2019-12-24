Today is Tuesday December 24, 2019
Posted/updated on: December 24, 2019 at 4:44 pm
AUSTIN — An Austin resident who was diagnosed with measles is no longer a health threat. But officials are urging some people to get medical attention if they develop a fever before Jan. 1. The Austin American-Statesman reports public health officials made the plea to anyone who visited specific Austin locations that the affected resident was in between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17. The resident is currently not in Texas. Officials say the person contracted the disease while traveling in Europe from late November to early December and became sick on Dec. 14

