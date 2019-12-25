TYLER — In September Green Acres Church purchased the medical debt of several thousand people in Smith County. On Tuesday, According to our news partner KETK, the church will be embracing a second round of debt forgiveness for the community. Pastor David Dykes said this was possible after partnering with a corporation that chose clients that they believed needed it the most. The total amount of money from both September and December being given is 9 million dollars. Pastor Dykes said that the news comes in the mail through yellow envelopes that appear ordinary, but he explains that the letters will mention the good news on the outside of the package.