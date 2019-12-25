Today is Wednesday December 25, 2019
Texas Migrant Helper Released from Mexico after Detention

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2019 at 5:23 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman has been allowed to leave Mexico after being detained while trying to deliver Christmas gifts to a sprawling refugee camp housing people waiting for U.S. court dates. Relatives of Anamichelle Castellano say she was arrested by Mexican authorities Monday at a bridge crossing from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoros, Mexico. Castellano’s relatives say authorities discovered a small box of ammunition inside Castellano’s car, which they say was left by her husband following a previous hunting trip.

