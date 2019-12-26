CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer left with serious brain injuries from a 1987 crash is back in the city for Christmas for the first time in years. Jim Crowley’s squad car was hit by a drunk driver over 30 years ago in a crash that killed another police officer. Crowley uses a wheelchair and has required extensive care at facilities nationwide. His sister, Beth Carter, says it was her mission this year to bring him to Chicago for Christmas. He hadn’t visited since 2003. She raised funds, rented a vehicle and drove him from where he’s staying in Texas to Chicago.