LUFKIN — A woman has died after driving in front of a train. It happened around 12:20 Wednesday morning on Southwood Drive, outside Loop 287 in Lufkin. As officers were responding to the scene, dispatch took a call from the woman’s friend, stating the woman was suicidal and wanting to kill herself by train. Union Pacific officials told officers it appeared the woman pulled onto the tracks and waited for a collision. Sherri Johns, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.