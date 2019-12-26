Netflix/Eric Charbonneau (LOS ANGELES) — Martin Scorsese famously made Hollywood hay by shading Marvel movies as “not cinema,” so his daughter Francesca trolled her in the best way for Christmas: she wrapped all his gifts with Marvel wrapping paper.



On Christmas Eve, she showed off her handiwork in a story on her Instagram feed.

Scorsese’s controversial — and repeated — disses about the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned brush-back from many high profile people, including Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn, to Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Scorsese’s The Irishman is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

