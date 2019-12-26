Michigan State Police(LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas) -- Police in Michigan are on the hunt for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen playing in front of his home on Christmas Day. Beau Breenan Belson was outside the Six Lakes house with other family members during the afternoon holiday on Wednesday when they noticed he went missing, police said. Belson's family members attempted to find him in the area to no avail and contacted the Michigan State Police. State troopers and K-9s, along with Michigan State Police Aviation units, joined in to find the little boy. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Beau has not been located, a spokesperson with the Michigan State Police confirmed with ABC News. "The investigation is still ongoing ... search parties are still actively looking since yesterday afternoon," the spokesperson said. Beau was last seen wearing grey colored footie pajamas with green dinosaurs prints, a blue jacket and black boots. The child is 3-foot tall, 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Beau's whereabouts to contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

Search for 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas Day

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2019 at 10:04 am

