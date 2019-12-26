TYLER — Earlier this month, police Chief Gregory Sinkfield Jr. entered a plea of guilty in a hearing for tampering with a government record in the Longview court. On Thursday our news partner KETK reported the former chief, must serve 240 hours of community service and a five-year deferred adjudication sentence. The Chief was arrested in May by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Sinkfield was removed from his duties as police chief following a unanimous vote by the Cuney City Council in July.

Sinkfield was later charged for an unrelated organized criminal activity gambling probation. According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, 19,000 U.S. dollars and 150 games involved in the crime were seized at a location in which he was involved with. He received a 7,500 dollar bond and court documents stated that the case date has yet to be set.