Family Safe after 24 hours Stranded in Colorado Mountains

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2019 at 4:44 pm
TELLURIDE — Authorities say a family from Texas is safe after being stranded for more than 24 hours in the mountains of southwestern Colorado. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said in a statement the couple in their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rental truck from El Paso to deliver furniture to Norwood. The man told authorities they became stuck in snow Monday morning after relying on a GPS for their route through the San Juan National Forest. They ran the engine and covered themselves in furniture blankets overnight. They tried to walk out Tuesday morning when they were spotted by an aircraft.

TELLURIDE — Authorities say a family from Texas is safe after being stranded for more than 24 hours in the mountains of southwestern Colorado. San Miguel County sheriff's officials said in a statement the couple in their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rental truck from El Paso to deliver furniture to Norwood. The man told authorities they became stuck in snow Monday morning after relying on a GPS for their route through the San Juan National Forest. They ran the engine and covered themselves in furniture blankets overnight. They tried to walk out Tuesday morning when they were spotted by an aircraft.

