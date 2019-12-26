Today is Thursday December 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Inmate Escapes from Gregg County

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2019 at 5:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an inmate escape from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office South Jail facility. Authorities say inmate Jace Martin Laws, age 34, of Gladewater carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse. Laws is a 34-year-old white male approximately six feet tall, and 150Lbs. Laws has brown hair and brown eyes.

Laws was being held in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Jail after being sentenced on two counts of Assault on a Police Officer in the 188th District Court totaling 70 years in the TDCJ. Investigators believe Laws may be in the Marion County area around Lake of the Pines and is possibly dressed in dark clothing and may have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head. If anyone has information as to the location of Inmate Laws, please call your local law enforcement immediately, do not approach or apprehend him.

Inmate Escapes from Gregg County

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2019 at 5:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an inmate escape from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office South Jail facility. Authorities say inmate Jace Martin Laws, age 34, of Gladewater carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse. Laws is a 34-year-old white male approximately six feet tall, and 150Lbs. Laws has brown hair and brown eyes.

Laws was being held in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Jail after being sentenced on two counts of Assault on a Police Officer in the 188th District Court totaling 70 years in the TDCJ. Investigators believe Laws may be in the Marion County area around Lake of the Pines and is possibly dressed in dark clothing and may have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head. If anyone has information as to the location of Inmate Laws, please call your local law enforcement immediately, do not approach or apprehend him.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement