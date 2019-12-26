LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an inmate escape from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office South Jail facility. Authorities say inmate Jace Martin Laws, age 34, of Gladewater carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse. Laws is a 34-year-old white male approximately six feet tall, and 150Lbs. Laws has brown hair and brown eyes.

Laws was being held in the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Jail after being sentenced on two counts of Assault on a Police Officer in the 188th District Court totaling 70 years in the TDCJ. Investigators believe Laws may be in the Marion County area around Lake of the Pines and is possibly dressed in dark clothing and may have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head. If anyone has information as to the location of Inmate Laws, please call your local law enforcement immediately, do not approach or apprehend him.