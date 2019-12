EAST TEXAS — Dozens of residents in Harrison County had to be evacuated after an oil field accident. Authorities reported 45 residents were evacuated from their homes following a gas well blowout that happened early on Christmas morning. The well is owned by Tanos Exploration. Mark Brandon, CEO of Tanos, said there’s no timeline as to when people could leave the hotels and return to their homes. Tanos is paying for everything regarding those displaced residents.