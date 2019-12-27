SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal has identified a suspect wanted in connection to two structure fires in the Enchanted Lakes subdivision. Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at December 20, according to our news partner KETK. Two different homes were found to be on fire at the same time, with a suspicious third fire nearby. Both house fires were determined to have been intentionally set. Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said his office has identified Amber Leigh McGehee of Holly Lake as the named suspect on an arrest warrant for the felony charge of arson of a habitation. McGehee had been in the Wood County Jail since Christmas on unrelated charges. She was released Friday morning to Smith County officials and will be transfered the Smith County Jail.