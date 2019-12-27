CHEROKEE COUNTY — A video of a dog being shot multiple times was posted to social media in April. According to our news partner KETK, justice could be coming soon after a dog was tortured. Kimberly Ivonae Diaz, 18, was arrested on Christmas Eve and is in Cherokee County Jail, charged with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of possession of marijuana. Diaz is accused of committing a crime that outraged East Texas last April, posting a video of her shooting a dog and posting it on Snapchat and Instagram, which she is said to have captioned, “Ten shots and still not dead.”

In that video sounds from the dog whimpering in pain can be heard. It was later reported that the dog died. Posts following up the video show that Diaz goes on a profane-filled rant. “Some of yall b****** to (sic) sensitive”. She also wrote, “I’m one cold-hearted b****and I don’t give a f***.” One of the viewers reported the video and Diaz’s confession to the New Summerfield Police Department.