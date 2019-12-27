Today is Friday December 27, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Massive, ongoing 4-alarm fire destroying mansion in Massachusetts

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2019 at 1:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock(CONCORD, Mass.) — A massive fire broke out at a home in Massachusetts Friday, destroying parts of the mansion as flames poured out of the windows.

The response is ongoing to the blaze in Concord, about 20 miles outside of Boston, according to town officials.

The house is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion built in 1897, reported ABC Boston affiliate WCVB, citing town records.

Video from the scene showed much of the second story engulfed in crackling flames as plumes of smoke filled the air.

Concord fire and police crews are at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Massive, ongoing 4-alarm fire destroying mansion in Massachusetts

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2019 at 1:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock(CONCORD, Mass.) — A massive fire broke out at a home in Massachusetts Friday, destroying parts of the mansion as flames poured out of the windows.

The response is ongoing to the blaze in Concord, about 20 miles outside of Boston, according to town officials.

The house is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion built in 1897, reported ABC Boston affiliate WCVB, citing town records.

Video from the scene showed much of the second story engulfed in crackling flames as plumes of smoke filled the air.

Concord fire and police crews are at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement