TYLER — Going to an auto salvage yard is a favorite past time for many mechanics or people with a project car. On Friday, Juan Salazar the Operations Manager of Los Gringos Pic-n-Pull said on Saturday they will have an even bigger incentive: saving money. “Everything is Half Off, except for battery’s and premium tires,” Salazar said “If you want to take half a car, we will sell it to you for half off, and with 800 to 900 cars on any given day, we have all makes and models represented.”

Half Off Day is Saturday, but twice a year Los Gringos has an even bigger event: All-You-Can-Carry Day!The gist of the rules are: You pay a set price $75, and everything you get for that price has to be lifted and carried for a set distance of 20 feet. No carts, no backpacks, no wheelbarrows, no dollies— just muscle power. Organizers say many people come just to watch on that day.