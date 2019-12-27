ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) – A man faces a second-degree murder charge in the 1987 killing of a young Missouri woman who was found dead near a highway with her hands tied to a rope around her neck. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for a story Friday that 64-year-old Kirby R. King was arrested Monday while visiting relatives near St. Clair, Missouri, southwest of St. Louis. He’s accused of killing 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found near St. Clair. King had lived in Missouri and Texas and moved frequently. He was apparently living in Gray Summit, Missouri, at the time of his arrest.