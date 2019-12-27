Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — The eighth and final episode of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian dropped Friday at midnight, and the Taika Waititi-directed chapter, titled “Redemption,” hints at future adventures of Pedro Pascal’s helmeted hero.

Show creator Jon Favreau has just announced that we’ll have to wait for nearly a year before we see a season two.

In a tweet featuring a rather svelte version of the pig-faced Gammoreans, who acted as guards for Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi, Favreau writes, “Season 2 of #TheMandalorian — coming Fall 2020.”

That’s a mighty long wait for fans, who made the show one of the biggest hits on the new Disney+ streaming service, and made the show’s breakout character, lovingly nicknamed “Baby Yoda“, one of the holiday’s most sought-after gifts and biggest online memes.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

