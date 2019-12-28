TYLER — The Tyler Public Library has partnered with the American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters to host the annual Great Decisions lecture series. The 2020 series will be each Wednesday starting on Jan. 15, and is scheduled to run through March 4. The series will meet at noon in the Library auditorium. There will be political lectures on a range of topics with speakers from through out the community. The Foreign Policy Association chooses these topics every year. Patrons can also purchase a book on the issues at the Library’s information desk for $25.

January 15: “The Philippines and the U.S.” presented by Ed Santos

January 22: “China’s Road into Latin America” presented by Dr. Colin Snider

January 29: “Climate Change and the Global Order” presented by Dr. Betsy Ott

February 5: “Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking” presented by Dr. David Scott

February 12: “U.S. Relations With the Northern Triangle” presented by Dr. Colin Snider

February 19: “India and Pakistan”

February 26: “Red Sea Security” presented by Dr. John Barrett

March 4: “Artificial Intelligence and Data” presented by Dr. Robert Schumaker