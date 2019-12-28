ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A major storm is moving from west to east Saturday, leaving roads especially dangerous as travelers head home after Christmas. Snow is falling in Denver Saturday morning and wind gusts continue to increase, nearing 35 mph. The blowing and drifting snow is causing limited visibility for drivers, which could wreak havoc on roadways. Freezing rain is also falling in the Twin Cities Saturday morning, and police in Minnesota are warning drivers to stay home as dangerous ice covers roadways. Many accidents have also been reported in the region. Up to a half an inch of pure ice could accumulate in parts of Upper Midwest Saturday into Sunday. Airlines have issued weather waivers for passengers traveling through Midwest and Upper Midwest airports Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are expected from Texas to Missouri on Saturday. These storms could bring damaging winds and a chance for tornadoes for the heartland. By Sunday, the storm is forecast to hit the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and the Gulf Coast. In the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains, heavy snow with whiteout conditions is possible, with ice and sleet further east into the western Great Lakes. By Sunday night into Monday morning, the leading edge of the storm will move into the Northeast, with ice and snow in New England and heavy rain in the Mid-Atlantic, from Washington, D.C. to New York City. Driving conditions may be dangerous in the Northeast Monday morning. By Monday into Tuesday, some areas in the Northeast could see 6 inches of snow with ice and sleet on top of that. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Major storm covering roads in snow, ice as travelers head home after Christmas

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2019 at 11:53 am

ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A major storm is moving from west to east Saturday, leaving roads especially dangerous as travelers head home after Christmas.



Snow is falling in Denver Saturday morning and wind gusts continue to increase, nearing 35 mph. The blowing and drifting snow is causing limited visibility for drivers, which could wreak havoc on roadways.



Freezing rain is also falling in the Twin Cities Saturday morning, and police in Minnesota are warning drivers to stay home as dangerous ice covers roadways.



Many accidents have also been reported in the region.



Up to a half an inch of pure ice could accumulate in parts of Upper Midwest Saturday into Sunday.



Airlines have issued weather waivers for passengers traveling through Midwest and Upper Midwest airports Saturday and Sunday.



Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are expected from Texas to Missouri on Saturday. These storms could bring damaging winds and a chance for tornadoes for the heartland.



By Sunday, the storm is forecast to hit the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and the Gulf Coast.



In the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains, heavy snow with whiteout conditions is possible, with ice and sleet further east into the western Great Lakes.



By Sunday night into Monday morning, the leading edge of the storm will move into the Northeast, with ice and snow in New England and heavy rain in the Mid-Atlantic, from Washington, D.C. to New York City.



Driving conditions may be dangerous in the Northeast Monday morning.



By Monday into Tuesday, some areas in the Northeast could see 6 inches of snow with ice and sleet on top of that.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back