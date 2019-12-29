iStock(DALLAS) -- At least two people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning, officials told ABC News.
The shooting occurred at a church in White Settlement, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, officials said.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that they "are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas." This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
iStock(DALLAS) -- At least two people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning, officials told ABC News.
The shooting occurred at a church in White Settlement, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, officials said.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that they "are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas." This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.