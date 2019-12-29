2 dead in shooting at Texas church

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2019 at 12:51 pm

iStock(DALLAS) -- At least two people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning, officials told ABC News.



The shooting occurred at a church in White Settlement, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, officials said.



The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that they "are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas."



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back