Today is Sunday December 29, 2019
Police: 2 Parishioners Shot and Killed Texas Church Gunman

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2019 at 3:48 pm
WHITE SETTLEMENT — Police say congregants shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas. White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering says a person shot by the suspect also died in the Sunday morning attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ, and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries. Authorities have released no names of those involved. An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter.

