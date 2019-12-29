DALLAS — The Dallas Morning News said Sunday it named a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor as its Texan of the Year for being a source of hope and inspiration for his message of tolerance, fairness and forgiveness. Dallas resident Max Glauben, who was born in Poland, speaks often about surviving the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps as Jew during World War II. Glauben, whose parents and brother were killed in the Holocaust, is one of the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Dallas Morning News editorial page editor Brendan Miniter says Glauben is a reminder that “kindness can overcome hatred.”