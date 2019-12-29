LONGVIEW — A Gladewater man is in the Gregg County Jail after being arrested over the weekend. According to our news partner KETK, Ryan Bradford, 29, is accused of stealing a vehicle in Gladewater and then leading Longview Police and DPS officers on a chase. Bradford was stopped and arrested without incident by DPS troopers at Hwy 80 and Loop 281 in Longview. He is in the Gregg County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest/detention. Bradford’s bonds total $40,000. No injuries were reported.