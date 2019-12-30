Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker maintained its place atop the box office, while the week’s new entries, Little Women and Spies in Disguise, each surpassed expectations, as did Uncut Gems in its first week of wide release.

The Rise of Skywalker delivered an estimated $72 million between Friday and Sunday, bringing its total domestic earnings to over $361 million after 10 days of release — slightly below its predecessor, The Last Jedi, over the same period, but impressive nonetheless.

Overseas, the final chapter in the Skywalker saga collected an estimated $94.3 million, raising its international total to $363 million and its worldwide tally to just under $725 million.

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, grabbed an estimated $16.52 over the three-day-weekend for a third place finish. It cruised to an estimated $29 million over the five-day holiday week — nearly doubling Sony Pictures’ estimates.

Likewise, the CGI-animated Spies in Disguise, featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, finished the weekend slightly above Fox Studios’ predictions, rounding out the top five with an estimated $13.5 million over the three-day and $22 million for the five-day weekend.

Uncut Gems, finishing in seventh place, also made some holiday magic, earning an estimated $9.55 million between Friday and Sunday and $18.86 since expanding nationwide on Christmas day. That marks the best five-day performance for A-24 in the studio’s history.

Hanging on to second place for the second straight week was Jumanji: The Next Level, delivering an estimated $35.3 million over the three-day. That brings its three week stateside total north of $175 million. Its global tally now stands at $472 million.

Disney’s Frozen 2, in fourth place, added an estimated $16.5 million over the three-day weekend here in the states and another $42.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $1.217 billion. It’s now the third largest animated release of all-time worldwide, topping Minions‘ $1.159 billion.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In limited release, Just Mercy, starring Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson, opened in four theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Wednesday and brought in an estimated $229,000 over its first five days in release and $111,000 after three days.

The Alfre Woodard-led drama Clemency opened in two theaters on Friday, earning an estimated $37,078.

1917, the World War I epic featuring Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, debuted in 11 theaters on Christmas, delivering $570,000 and $1,008,000, respectively for the three-day and five-day.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, $72 million

2. Jumanji: The Next Level, $35.3 million

3. Little Women, $16.52 million

4. Frozen 2, $16.5 million

5. Spies in Disguise, $13.5 million

6. Knives Out, $9.7 million

7. Uncut Gems, $9.55 million

8. CATS, $4.8 million

9. Bombshell, $4.7 million

10. Richard Jewell, $3 million

