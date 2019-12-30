Paul Drinkwater/NBC(SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA) — Notoriously private celebrity Nicole Kidman treated fans to a surprise look at her rarely photographed daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, who turned nine on Saturday.

The Bombshell actress posted the sweet photos to her Instagram, along with the caption, “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith!”

The first photo is a throwback, featuring Kidman cuddling a messy-haired baby Faith, before switching to the present in the second snapshot — a chocolate cake with “Happy 9th Birthday Faith” delicately written in pink icing, which is surrounded by 10 equally pink candles.

Nicoles famous friends flooded the comments section with well wishes. Gwyneth Paltrow marveled “What a photo” while Reese Witherspoon sweetly wrote, “Stunning!! Happy Birthday Faith!”

The actress shares Faith and another daughter, 11-year-old Sunday Rose, with husband Keith Urban. Both parents, who tied the knot in 2006, tend to keep their daughters away from the limelight and rarely share photos of them to social media.

