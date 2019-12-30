Today is Monday December 30, 2019
Sara Gilbert and wife Linda Perry split after five years

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2019 at 5:04 am
JB Lacroix/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Sara Gilbert and her wife, 4 Non Blondes lead singer Linda Perry, are calling it quits after after five years.

The Roseanne and The Conners actress, 44, filed for separation in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s 4-year-old son, Rhodes.

Gilbert, who also has two children from a previous relationship, began dating Perry, 54, in 2011.  They tied the knot in 2014.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

