TYLER — The Tyler Senior Center is preparing for their 14th annual Pre-New Year’s Eve dance. According to our news partner KETK, the community is welcome to attend the event which will be held at the Rose Garden. It starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Organizers say Dr. Otis Webster, is billed as the man with the golden voice, will be providing the entertainment. The night promotes plenty of dancing and heavy appetizers.