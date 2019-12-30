Today is Monday December 30, 2019
Woman Convicted of Kidnapping Rangerette Has Civil Case Postponed

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2019 at 12:34 pm
GREGG COUNTY — A civil lawsuit against Nancy Motes convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a Kilgore Rangerette in 2016 has been postponed. According to our news partner KETK, Rangerette Director Dana Blair and her daughter Alexa are suing Motes for damages in Gregg County District Court. Motes pleaded guilty in April to two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Police were called to a robbery in progress and learned that Motes had taken Alexa Blair at gunpoint, in December 2016.

Blair escaped shortly after and called police. Motes pleaded guilty to two aggravated kidnapping charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. The Blairs are seeking damages against Motes in the case. Motes’ trial had been scheduled for December 9, but a continuance was granted. No new date has yet been set.

