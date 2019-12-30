Today is Monday December 30, 2019
Multi-County Chase after Robbery Suspect Steals Vehicle

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2019 at 12:59 pm
LINDALE — East Texas officials were involved in a multi-County chase on Sunday.According to our news partner KETK, Lindale Police responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart. Roderick Butler, 25, of Denton was arrested following pursuit that continued into Gregg County before his arrests. The vehicle Butler was behind the wheel of was reported stolen out of Waxahachie.

Butler has been charged with a laundry list of crimes including:
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Criminal mischief
Evading arrest
Theft of property – $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions
Unauthorized use of a vheicle
Driving while intoxicated
Aggravated assault wit ha deadly weapon
No driver’s license

