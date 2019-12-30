LINDALE — East Texas officials were involved in a multi-County chase on Sunday.According to our news partner KETK, Lindale Police responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart. Roderick Butler, 25, of Denton was arrested following pursuit that continued into Gregg County before his arrests. The vehicle Butler was behind the wheel of was reported stolen out of Waxahachie.

Butler has been charged with a laundry list of crimes including:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Criminal mischief

Evading arrest

Theft of property – $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

Unauthorized use of a vheicle

Driving while intoxicated

No driver’s license