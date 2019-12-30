MARSHALL — A gas well blowout that resulted in 45 residents evacuated from their homes on Christmas day, could be returning home on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Tano Exploration begin work to restore the well on Sunday. “My HR team met today with all of the evacuees at the hotels went by talked to them we allowed any of those that wanted to go back to there homes to get any essentials,” said Mark Tanos, Tanos Exploration Company. “The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department went down and escorted them down there.”