5 astronomy events to look for in 2020

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2019 at 6:44 pm

iStock/Dimitris66(NEW YORK) -- There will be no shortage of astronomy events occurring in 2020. The year will start off strong with several stargazing opportunities for all.

The new decade starts off big and bright -- as it brings four supermoons in a row -- beginning with the “Super Snow Moon” in February and ending with the “Flower Moon” in May.

A rare “Blue Moon” will add to the spooky ambiance on the night of Halloween. This occurs when there are two full moons inside one calendar month, which gives the name “Blue Moon” to the second full moon that shows.

South America will experience a total solar eclipse on Dec. 14, so those who missed the event on July 2, 2019 will have another chance to view it.

As the first year of the new decade comes to a close, the Geminid Meteor Shower will allow stargazers to witness around 120 meteors light up the sky on Dec. 13-14, 2020.

And finally, on the winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will align in a “super conjunction”. While this occurs about every twenty years, this one will be the planets’ closest encounter in almost 400 years.



