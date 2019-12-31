Bobby Bank/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Teri Garr, whose many films include Tootsie, starring opposite Dustin Hoffman, and Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, was briefly hospitalized for dehydration on Monday, a rep for the actress confirmed to People magazine.

The 75-year-old actress is “fine and should be home [Tuesday],” says the rep, in response to a story first reported by TMZ.

Garr has had a history of medical problems. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 after dealing with symptoms of the disease for years. In 2006, she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that left her in a coma for a week.

Garr made a full recovery and and returned to acting until her retirement in 2011. She has over 140 film and TV credits, including her breakout role in 1974’s Young Frankenstein.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.