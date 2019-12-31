Today is Tuesday December 31, 2019
Minister: Texas Gunman Grew Angry in Past over Cash Requests

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2019 at 10:59 am
WHITE SETTLEMENT (AP) — The man who opened fire inside a Texas church, killing two people before being shot to death, visited the church several other times this year and was given food but got angry when officials refused to give him money. That’s according to the church’s minister, Britt Farmer, who told The Christian Chronicle that the church gave food to Keith Thomas Kinnunen on several occasions. Police say Kinnunen fatally shot two church members on Sunday before he was killed by a member of the church’s volunteer security team. Witnesses say Kinnunen was wearing a disguise when he entered the church, which drew the attention of the security team.

WHITE SETTLEMENT (AP) — The man who opened fire inside a Texas church, killing two people before being shot to death, visited the church several other times this year and was given food but got angry when officials refused to give him money. That’s according to the church’s minister, Britt Farmer, who told The Christian Chronicle that the church gave food to Keith Thomas Kinnunen on several occasions. Police say Kinnunen fatally shot two church members on Sunday before he was killed by a member of the church’s volunteer security team. Witnesses say Kinnunen was wearing a disguise when he entered the church, which drew the attention of the security team.

