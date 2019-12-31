Vilches/iStock(NEW YORK) -- As the holidays draw to a close, Greyhound is reminding people of their long-standing efforts to help runaways reunite with their families or legal guardians. In partnership with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), Greyhound's Home Free program helps around 400 kids and teens every year get a free ride home anywhere in the U.S. "To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa)," according to Greyhound. The program, established in 1987, provides a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian if the person is under the age of 15. Additionally, Greyhound explained that Home Free can only be used on two occasions by the same person. The NRS serves as the national communication system for runaway and homeless youth. If you or someone you know has run away and wants to come home or you need some help, call toll-free 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929). Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Greyhound offers free bus tickets for runaway kids to get home to families

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2019 at 10:19 am

Vilches/iStock(NEW YORK) -- As the holidays draw to a close, Greyhound is reminding people of their long-standing efforts to help runaways reunite with their families or legal guardians.



In partnership with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), Greyhound's Home Free program helps around 400 kids and teens every year get a free ride home anywhere in the U.S.



"To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa)," according to Greyhound.



The program, established in 1987, provides a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian if the person is under the age of 15.



Additionally, Greyhound explained that Home Free can only be used on two occasions by the same person.



The NRS serves as the national communication system for runaway and homeless youth.



If you or someone you know has run away and wants to come home or you need some help, call toll-free 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).



