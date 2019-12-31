CHEROKEE COUNTY — A transition is happening in Cherokee County as the community shifts from Rave Mobile Safety to a new system. According to our news partner KETK, officials are asking people that live with-in the area and that are current subscribers to update information through out the new system. If you do not receive ‘Code Red’ alerts, they ask that you subscribe to receive the notifications in case of an emergency. Residents can sign up and update info by clicking the link. https://www.smart911.com/smart911/registration/registrationLanding.action?cdnExternalPath&fbclid=IwAR1iZ8aWb56ZG67aoW8z2ErqPzzMlj6zIQhsEkYB2pHEzavliu21t61kDig.