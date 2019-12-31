TYLER — The Glass Recreation Center has re-opened following a $100, 000 dollar face lift of the original structure. The city of Tyler’s Adriana Rodgriguez told KTBB on Tuesday, “the center has had a major renovation including new work out equipment, a refinished gym floor, paint, and maintenance among other items. Glass Rec Center is also offering a new year kick-off membership for $25, for the entire year. The incentive will run from the 1st through the end of the month of January. You can get more details, including rental fees, and special classes offered by clicking the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec.