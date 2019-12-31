TYLER — Roberts and Roberts Law firm is reminding people to be safe throughout the New Years Celebrations, with their annual ‘The Ride is on us’ campaign. According to our news partner KETK, the initiative has been running for several weeks. Organizers say the intent is to prevent drinking and driving during the holiday season. The law firm is providing Tyler and Longview residents free rides home through January 1st. Organizers say as long as you’re within the city limits of Tyler or Longview, you can be picked up from wherever you are and dropped off at your house. Call Tyler Car Service at (903) 592-3232.