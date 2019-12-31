iStock(NEW YORK) — A New York City teen was arrested Tuesday in the death of a 60-year-old man who was attacked and robbed for $1 on Christmas Eve.

Abu Conteh, 18, was charged with murder and gang assault after video showed him and several other men punching and stomping Juan Fresnada, who later died from his injuries, according to the New York Police Department.

Fresnada was with his husband in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 when at least six suspects approached the men and and demanded money, police said. When they refused, they were attacked, and the suspects fled after pocketing just $1.

Police released surveillance footage from the scene on Friday that showed one of the suspects swinging Fresnada onto the ground before punching him in the face and stomping him repeatedly. Other suspects also are seen kicking the man while he was on the ground, while another hit him with a metal garbage can.

Fresnada died at a local hospital three days after the brutal assault. Fresnada’s husband refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Conteh was charged with second-degree murder and gang assault in the first and second degree. The NYPD released another video from a nearby surveillance camera that showed the suspect’s faces and asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Police reportedly have identified two other men involved in the attack, according to local news outlets, but the NYPD declined to confirm those reports.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.